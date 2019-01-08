Suffering in silence

Pakistan is one the countries with alarmingly high rate of mental disorders. It is estimated that 80 million people in Pakistan are suffering from various psychological disorders. Roughly, one out of three people are affected at any point in life.

The stigma associated with mental disorders makes even talking about it a taboo let alone receiving treatment. Such a sufferer is judged and regarded incapable and retarded by our society. Thus, millions of people in our country suffer in silence and aggravate their condition or even end up committing suicide. Although these common mental disorders such as depression and anxiety are highly curable yet people hardly receive any treatment owing to the meagre or no psychiatric help available in their vicinity.

Mental health services are exceedingly poor in our country and government has always failed miserably to reform them. It is requested to government and people concerned to take drastic measures in order to improve our mental health services and foster awareness among masses regarding mental disorders so that nobody suffers in silence.

SONA BAKHTAWAR BIJARANI

Shikarpur

