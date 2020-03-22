Sudden spike in COVID-19 cases stops: Wahab

Staff Reporter The Sindh government’s measures to contain further spread of coronavirus seems to be bearing fruit as Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said on Sunday a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has seemingly stopped because of people going into self-isolation and closure of public places. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said: “Decisions made by #SindhGovt asking people to self-quarantine or isolate as well as closing down restaurants, malls & other places shows that the sudden spike in figures seems to have stopped & there is a plateau.”“Just imagine how effective will it be once we all fully quarantine.”Decisions made by #SindhGovt asking people to self-quarantine or isolate as well as closing down restaurants, malls & other places shows that the sudden spike in figures seems to have stopped & there is a plateau. Just imagine how effective will it be once we all fully quarantine. Earlier in the day, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Miniter on Health, said there are a total of 5,650 suspected cases of COVID-19 across the country with 646 coronavirus positive, adding as many as 112 patients tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours with Sindh reporting the highest number of 292 cases so far.152 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the SAPM said. Pakistan reported five other new cases bringing the total number of cases reported in one day to 18. Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) confirmed one case in Islamabad while the Sindh Health Department reported four more cases in Karachi. At least five cases were also reported on Saturday across the country. The latest patient reported in Islamabad is the husband of an infected woman who recently travelled to Pakistan from the United States and tested positive on Saturday. She is also in critical condition, receiving treatment at the isolation ward in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).