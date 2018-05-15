Sudan set for major cabinet reshuffle

Khartoum

Sudanese Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh is expected Monday to announce a major cabinet reshuffle that will see eight ministers replaced amid a growing economic crisis, state media reported.

The reshuffle comes weeks after President Omar al-Bashir sacked foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour after he said that he had been unable to pay his diplomats for months due to a shortage of funds.

The cabinet overhaul was approved by Bashir’s ruling National Congress Party at a meeting late on Sunday, the official news agency SUNA reported.

“The reshuffle will see eight ministers and five ministers of state replaced,” SUNA quoted Faisal Ibrahim, a top presidential aide, as saying.

The full details will be announced later on Monday by the prime minister, Ibrahim said, adding that governors of 10 states will also be replaced.

The government changes come amid a growing economic crisis in the East African country, with media reports saying that ministers of finance, oil and mining were likely to be among those replaced. The country's new foreign minister is also expected to be announced.