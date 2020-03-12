Successful hosting of PSL proves Pakistan is safe: Shujaat

President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that hosting Pakistan Super League (PSL) successfully is a testament of the fact that Pakistan is a safe country and foreign companies are keen to invest in Pakistan.

He expressed these views in a meeting with senior vice-president of PML-Q Punjab Chaudhry Saleem Baber, former MPA Amna Ulfat and Naeem Tahir.

During the meeting, political situation of the country especially local bodies election in Punjab were discussed.

Chaudhry Saleem Babar presented his report to apprise the leadership of the party regarding overseas Pakistanis. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the country as they send foreign exchange to Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is a safe country and successful hosting of PSL is proof of that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Pakistan’s economic situation is improving by every passing day. Our army and masses have played a significant role in making country safe, he said.