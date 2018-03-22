Successful holding of PSL matches a great achievement: Marriyum

Islamabad

The successful holding of PSL matches in Pakistan is a great achievement of the government which testifies to the prevalence of better law and order situation in the country; an outcome of the policies pursued in conformity with the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and present democratic government.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb said this in a statement issued here Wednesday.

She said that the scourge of terrorism was ebbing away due to the cooperation of the provincial governments and the sacrifices offered by the armed forces of Pakistan, adding that the martyrs had lit the lights of peace with their blood. The minister reiterated that as a consequence of the forwarding look, far-sighted and prudent policies pursued by the government the country was galloping on the path of sustained development. She said that the life in the country had recaptured its usual throbs and peace after emerging from the challenges that were inherited in 2013 as well as an end to the darkness that engulfed its horizons.—APP