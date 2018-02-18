Successful completion of Pak-Saudi joint naval exercises in Gulf

Our Correspondent

Karachi

While addressing the debrief, closing ceremony, Chief Guest said that the first ever conduct of Naseem Al Bahr XI including Mine Counter Measure (MCM) and Deraa Al Sahil exercises in Saudi Arabian waters at mega-scale is a manifestation of the high level of mutual faith, trust and confidence. Regular conduct of Exercise Naseem al Bahr between PN and RSNF since 1993 is the testimony to the ever-increasing cooperation between two brotherly countries in general and navies of both countries in particular. Such interactions will enable both the navies of the region to jointly ensure maritime security in the IOR.

Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem highlighted Pakistan Navy’s role in counter-terrorism and counter-piracy operations since 2004 and 2009 respectively in North Arabian Sea (NAS), Gulf of Aden (GOA) and Horn of Africa (HOA). CTF 150 and CTF 151 are the demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s commitment and resolve to maintain peace and order in the high seas surrounding two countries. The Chief Guest also appreciated the operational capabilities of RSNF Officers and men displayed throughout the exercise and hospitality of RSNF Eastern Fleet Command during the stay of PN Flotilla at Port Al Jubail.

Earlier, debrief about the conduct of various phases of the exercises was conducted by Pakistan Navy Flag Officer Sea Training representative and RSNF Fleet Training Group. Debrief analyzed the performance of all participating units and focused on areas needing improvement, highlighted lessons learnt from various operational activities and recommendations for future exercises. Debrief was also attended by Rear Admiral Laafi Bin Hussain Al Harbi, Commander RSNF Eastern Fleet and a large number of officers from PN and RSNF.

Exercise Naseem Al Bahr XI (NAB), between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF), concluded in Saudi Arabian waters off Al Jubail, KSA.