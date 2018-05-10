Successful actualization of CPEC requires robust Pak-China logistics mechanism: DG NLC

CPEC moot on Road Safety & Logistics Management

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Director General National Logistics Cell (NLC) Major General Mushtaq Ahmed Faisal, Wednesday, said that the successful actualization of CPEC required a robust logistics mechanism for which collaboration between logistics industries of Pakistan and China. Therefore, NLC is positively contributing in all facets considered as yardstick for the Logistics Performance Index (LPI) of the country.

Addressing the “CPEC Conference On Road Safety & Logistics Management “ conference here National Institute of Transport (NIT) at National University of Science and Technology (NUST) here, DG NLC said that it was imperative to modernize the transportation sector to effectively tackle logistic challenge of CPEC.

Maj Faisal said that NLC has taken agiant leap by signing Memorandum of understanding with world renowned truck manufacturing company Diamler AG for setting up assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz in Pakistan. The landmark step will go a long way to modernize the trucking of the country. The fuel-efficient and environment friendly trucks Will be available at competitive price suited for all terrain.

He said that NLC will be shortly undertaking Safe Transportation Environment project (STEP) by employing satellite and GSM technologies which will ensure enroute integrity of cargoes on the move.

DG NLC said that Border Terminals being managed by NLC arr helping a great deal in facilitating the export import busniess. These terminals are being upgraded to reduce clearance time of consignments in coordination with other government agencies and departments.

Addressing the conference, Jiang Han Political Counsellor of Chinese Embassy highlighted the importance of Belt and Road Initiative and its flagship project CPEC and said the project has brought in huge investment in Pakistan. About $ 100 billion investment have been made by Chinese companies in divergent fields including energy, infrastructure and other sectors which has created more than 200,000 new jobs. He termed misperceptions being created about CPEC as unfortunate and said that China its 5000 years history has never conquered any country rather we have been victims of colonization. He said China has always exampal exemplary friendship with Pakistan.

Addressing the conference, Shoib Ahmad Siddiqi Secretary planning, development and reform said that CPEC is bringing positive changes in the development of Pakistan. He said that the government would remove all grievances of stakeholders regarding infrastructure, transport and logistics management in CPEC, first national transport policy with the consultation of all stakeholders has been devised and expected to be promulgated during present government, regional connectivity and best availability of transport and logistics infrastructure will boost over relations with states connected in CPEC, said Secretary Planning Commission and Reforms Chief Executive of CPEC project Dauad Butt hinted out that various type of technology as RFID, Iot, Robotics, Drons, BIM, Big Data and artificial intelligence would be used in road safety management and transportation of trade.

SSP Highway and Motorway police Shaharyar Sikandar speaking to the audiences said that due to batter management, the death toll during road accidents has been decreased 44% in last year. He said that traffic police has taken various steps as E-ticketing, Electronic controlling, Driving Center for HTV drivers and better services of international standards.