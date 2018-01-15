Successes untold

Ironically, in recent years Pakistan’s premier military intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has long faced allegations of meddling in the affairs of its neighbours. Ranges of officials inside and outside Pakistan have stepped up suggestions of links between the ISI and terrorist groups in recent years. This whole propaganda campaign is led by India along with Afghanistan and US as supporting hand. For blames from inland, media provides a well-leveled field to various activists, political party workers and sub nationalist voices. RAW collaborates with NDS to manage terrorism in Pakistan through Baloch Sub-Nationalists (BSNs) and also through misguided religious terrorist outfits like IS. Proofs of multiple attacks from Afghan soil were also shared with Afghan and US authorities present there.

On the contrary, ISI is successfully unearthing and destroying the networks, supporters, financers and sympathisers of terrorist. The process continues in shape of operation Rad-ul-Fassad and has expanded its range to almost all parts of the country. On the all-important Intelligence front these efforts are being dealt by ISI. Merely the level and quantum of the threat scenario is huge enough to be dealt by a single agency and it requires miraculous performance to tackle and defeat such multi-pronged threats. However, the ISI does it for Pakistan single handedly and that is the only reason that the institution is in the eye of storm, both abroad and inland. Our enemies must know that, Pakistani nation stands united with Armed Forces, ISI and other institutions in combating security threats and enjoys mutual confidence of each other.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

