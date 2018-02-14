If in just six years, as many as 1.85 million families comprising 22.5 million people have transformed their lives, one small loan, one big dream at a time and in the process built a Rs 40 billion towering success story then Punjab Chief Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif rightly deserved due credit for this initiative of helping the resourceless people and elimination of poverty from the province. Under The Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme, the interest-free loan scheme for the needy was launched in 2011and already in just six year, it is transforming the poverty landscape of the province and it is continuing to benefit more and more families.

Only the other day, in a big gathering of men and women in the courtyard of the historic Badshahi Masjid, the CMs quite commendably distributed more than Rs 60 crore among 25000 families with which they have started their lives afresh.

According to the media, the chief minister said on the occasion that the gap between the rich and the poor must be bridged and filled or otherwise everything will just crumble, the ratio of return of the interest-free loans is as high as 99.9%, admiring the Pakistanis who are returning these loans and saluted the great Pakistanis who have returned loans and used them with honesty and integrity. The CM maintained that the Self-Employment Scheme launched by the provincial government is a revolutionary programme which is proving helpful in bridging the gap between the rich and poor. Good things being done for the welfare and well-being the needy people in particular throughout the province without any discrimination should be appreciated by every one brushing aside political differences so that the towering success story continues in the right earnest.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

