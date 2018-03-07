Success story of Rameela and her school

Our Correspondent

Swat

If there ever were a success story about beating the odds, it would be the story of 25-year old Rameela and her school. Born in Najvi, a small village on the outskirts of the hilly town of Madyan in the district of Swat, Rameela never stayed in one place for very long. Her father was a travel agent from Peshawar. Moving from city to city was as normal as the change of the seasons to her. At 17, Rameela finally returned to Najvi but her constant travel severely limited her career prospects.

‘Throughout my growing years, I aspired to become a doctor and help people. That’s what my father had also hoped for me’, recalled Rameela. ‘Our family was always moving from one city to another to make ends meet but we were still not able to afford quality education for me to fulfill this wish.’ Returning to her childhood home did not bring her solace. While she had matured, the place she had left years ago remained unchanged. No schools. Limited access to clean drinking water. One muddy pedestrian path strewn with rocks snaked through the town.

Looking back on that time, Rameela can easily identify the problem. ‘Returning made me realize that life in Najvi had paused. Lack of education resulted in no development, stopping Najvi from flourishing’. Not surprisingly, the majority of children and women in Najvi were illiterate. Rameela was not the first to realize that a child who cannot read has little hope of building a better life for her family or for her community. But she was the first person who decided to do something about it.

Despite lacking any expertise on how to set up her own school, Rameela took a leap a faith. She started an informal school in her own house. To attract children to her classes, she began encouraging local women to push their daughters to enroll. USAID’s local partner in Swat, the Peace and Development Organization, realized Rameela was a perfect candidate for USAID’s effort to establish 15 schools in Swat. Rameela received USAID-supported intensive coaching to become a certified teacher. Rameela’s father, who always supported her endeavors, volunteered to provide two rooms adjacent to his house for the school.

The school Rameela started out of her own house has been running ever since, offering subsidized and education to hundreds of children in the remote town of Najvi. In the past five years, Rameela has taught hundreds of children, many of who have moved to other cities for secondary school and university study. ‘Children are a continuous source of motivation for me. When I see their beautiful smiles and envision the bright future this school can help them build, I gain strength to overcome any challenge’, mentions Rameela.