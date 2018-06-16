Success of 18th SCO Summit

Zamir Ahmed Awan

THE 18th SCO Summit was held on June 09-10, 2018, in Qingdao city, China. It was attended by 8 full members, 4 observer countries, 6 dialogue partners, and Guest attendees from UN, CIS, ASEAN & Turkmenistan. China being the host country, President Xi Jinping chaired the Summit. The Summit was very smooth and successful. All the participants were happy and satisfied. President Xi Jinping delivered a key note speech. He emphasized the Shanghai Spirit and proposed 5 suggestions as below: “First, we need to build up strength of unity and mutual trust. We should ensure full implementation of the Qingdao Declaration, the Outline for the Implementation of the Treaty on Long-Term Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and other documents. We should respect each other’s choice of development paths and accommodate each other’s core interests and major concerns. We should enhance mutual understanding by putting ourselves in others’ positions and boost harmony and unity by seeking common ground and setting aside differences. This will enhance the cohesion and appeal of our organization.

Second, we need to strengthen the foundation for shared peace and security. We need to actively implement the 2019-2021 program of cooperation for combating “three evil forces” of terrorism, separatism and extremism, continue to conduct the “Peace Mission” and other joint counter-terrorism exercises, and enhance cooperation on defence security, law enforcement security and information security. We need to give full play to the role of the SCO-Afghanistan Contact Group to facilitate peace and reconstruction in Afghanistan. China offers to train 2,000 law enforcement officers for all parties in the next three years through China National Institute for SCO International Exchange and Judicial Cooperation and other platforms to enhance law enforcement capacity building.

Third, we need to build a powerful engine to achieve common development and prosperity. We should increase complementarity of our respective development strategies, continue to advance the Belt and Road cooperation under the principle of delivering shared benefits through extensive consultation and joint contribution, accelerate regional trade facilitation, and step up the implementation of the Agreement on International Road Transport Facilitation and other cooperation documents. China will welcome all parties to the first China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai in November this year. The Chinese government supports building a demonstration area in Qingdao for China-SCO local economic and trade cooperation, and will set up a committee of legal services for SCO member states to provide legal support for business cooperation.

China will also set up an RMB 30 billion equivalent special lending facility within the framework of the SCO Inter-bank Consortium. Fourth, we need to forge closer ties through cultural and people-to-people exchanges. We should actively implement the outline for environmental protection cooperation and other documents, ensure the continued success of such well-recognized programs as the youth exchange camp, and secure solid progress in cooperation in education, science and technology, culture, tourism, health, disaster relief and media. In the next three years, China will provide 3,000 training opportunities of human resources development for SCO member states to enhance public understanding of and support for the SCO family. China offers to provide meteorological services to all parties using its Fengyun-2 weather satellites. Fifth, we need to expand partnership networks of international cooperation. By intensifying exchanges and cooperation with SCO observer states, dialogue partners, and other countries in our region, by enhancing partnerships with the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, and by engaging in dialogue with the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other international financial institutions, we can contribute our share to resolving hotspot issues and improving global governance.”

All the participating countries welcomed his suggestions. Especially Pakistan, who is already engage on all five suggestions? Pakistan enjoys ideal relations with China and already collaborating with China under BRI initiatives titled” China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). With central Asian countries, we have historical relations, ethnic relations, cultural relations, and definitely, Pakistan will enhance its all-dimensions relations further, under the SCO umbrella of SCO, with Shanghai spirit and 5 suggestions proposed by President Xi. With Russia, our relations witnessed rapid growth in the recent years and after joining SCO, these relations will obviously improve further, with the Shanghai spirit. We are optimistic that India will also follow the Shanghai spirit and normalized its relations with Pakistan. Pakistan has taken all possible measures to normalise its relations with India. The 18th SCO Summit held in Qingdao was very much successful and important for Pakistan. Pakistan has committed to playing its role and contribute to best of its capabilities. Pakistan is optimistic, that SCO will help generate more economic activities and bring prosperity not only for Pakistan but also for all member states and the whole region.

— The writer, Professor National University of Sciences & Tech, is non-residence Fellow at Centre for China and Globalisation.