Substantial increase expected in export of potato

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Ministry of National Food Security and Research is trying to resolve the issue of potato through due efforts on its part.

3 to 4 lac ton potatoes are exported every year. The export of potato to Afghanistan is started already. Around 25 trucks have arrived in Kabul in two days. The Ministry of National Food Security is in liaison with Provincial agriculture departments as well. Besides, the minister has reaffirmed that no duty is imposed on the export of potato from the government.

