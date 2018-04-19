Substandard medicines, cold drinks, juices on sale

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Substandard medicines, the substandard cold drinks and the substandard josses are circulating throughout Shikarpur while concerned officers are not interested to attend the meeting with elected district representatives.

This was revealed during the meeting of district council members held at Deputy Commissioner Office Shikarpur under the chairmanship of Agha Mashiuddin Khan Durrani, the District Chairman Shikarpur, and Ameer Ali Kamario, the Vice Chairman Shikarpur.

Agha Mashiuddin Khan Durrani, the district chairman Shikarpur, said that this chair has received many complains about substandard medicines being sold out by medical store and who have been playing with the precious lives of people of Shikarpur for a long he lamented that despite several complaints drug inspector is not taking serious action against owners of involved medical stores for larger interests of the people of Shikarpur, which is condemnable act.