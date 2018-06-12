Substandard food is crime: CM

Staff Reorter

Peshawar

The Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad on Monday visited the KP Food Authority Peshawar and had a round of different sections of the authority. He appreciated the provincial administration for the establishment of an office within a short span of time. The DG Food Authority Riaz Khan Mahsud gave briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister. He appreciated the working of the DG for putting the newly established department on innovative lines.

Dost Muhammad lamented the condemnable attitude of certain elements having lust for mundane earnings ignoring totally the ethical consideration of both Islamic teachings and market values. The substandard food is a crime that could not be forgiven. We need to have the strategy for the monitoring of prices and provision of standardized food in the market. If we succeeded in ensuring the provision of quality food in the market it will automatically reduce the rush in the hospitals.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dost Mohammad Khan has cautioned all the concerned government departments to take every preventive measure in view of the prospective rains and floods in Chitral and other areas of the district. He directed the Deputy Commissioner and district administration of Chitral to provide every possible help to the affected people and make arrangements for shifting them to safer areas.

He said that PDMA and other departments should make relief arrangements on emergency basis. He also stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all the departments. He said that necessary alert should be released. He also expressed sympathy with the flood affectees and assured every possible help for them.