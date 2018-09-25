Substandard food for Pakistanis

Pakistan is an agricultural country. 70% of population of Pakistan is depended upon agriculture. Pakistan is good in producing best quality of food and agricultural products. But still Pakistan’s population is facing a grave issue ie shortage of good quality food. These people are having unhygienic food which is not giving them enough nutrition they need for themselves to grow stronger. The good products of Pakistan such as: rice, apricot, wheat, sugarcane, mandarin oranges etc are exported to other countries. Residents of Pakistan eat/take the low grade food which are not good enough for health. Although it is good for Pakistan’s economy that exports help grow it up. But, on the other hand, it is also necessary to take care of our own people. Government of Pakistan should take a serious note as well as an initiative on this issue. There are many ways to solve this problem but first the government should decide the percentage of good quality of food for us from the export goods.

SYED UZZAM ALI SHAH

Karachi

