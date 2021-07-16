Substance and shadows of Uighurs genocide | By Dr Mehmood-ul-Hassan Khan

Substance and shadows of Uighurs genocide

SO-called UK Xinjiang Tribunal, the US & Canada state policies and the West’s baseless big claims against the Chinese government’s alleged ethnic cleansing and genocide against Muslim minorities of Uighurs do not have any “substance” and reflect “shadows’ of their historic bias, economic prejudice, political bigotry and social imperfections and are spreading like wandering souls.

On the other hand immense socio-economic prosperity, ethnic diversity, stability and peace in Xinjiang province clearly mitigate false propaganda of the West and its allies in the region.

Thus ultimately, Chinese “humanity” prevails and “horrendous” crimes of the West against humans still pose dark spots on global “consensus”.

While speaking to various international media outlets Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan accepted Beijing’s version regarding the treatment of Uighurs in China’s Xinjiang province.

In this connection, he upheld that because of our extreme proximity and relationship with China, we actually accept the Chinese version. Western press has been projecting Uygurs Muslims as “virtual” prisoners and living under “siege’.

On the contrary, the “China Ethnic Statistical Yearbook “2014-2020” figures show that the health reforms are also equally taking care of the Uygur ethnic group in terms of education, housing, basic health facilities etc.

In this context, the number of medical technicians per 1,000 has increased in Uygur areas from 5.92 to 7.09, and the number of doctors per 1,000 has further enhanced from 2.25 to 2.55. It compares favorably to the national average, which rose from 1.82 to 2.59 doctors.

The amount of medical technicians in Uygur areas is relatively high compared to other ethnic minorities. For example, the Monba ethnic group has 5.63, and the Han people have 6.79 medical staff per 1,000.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China showed that there had been an almost eight-fold increase in medical expenditure in parts of Southern Xinjiang.

Spending on township hospitals had increased from 24.4 million yuan (about $3.78 million) to over 7.33 billion yuan (about $1.14 billion) from 2009 to 2018.

Interestingly, annual growth in healthcare spending in Xinjiang increased by 28.96 percent on average, far higher than the annual growth rate of 13.16 percent.

This spike in healthcare spending has been an incredibly important push, as overall development and healthcare had been lagging behind eastern China up until recently.

Moreover, the neediest in Xinjiang have been receiving beneficial healthcare coverage since long.

Provincial Autonomous Region government of Xinjiang has already introduced a series of medical insurance reimbursement policies for the elderly which has improved the reimbursement ratio of the elderly.

Thus Western propaganda about complete “denial” of basic medical facilities to Uighurs Muslims does not have any substance but mere shadows of their lies and “greed illustrations”.

Geopolitically, China secured diplomatic support from the international community especially from all the leading Muslim counties on the issue of Uighurs Muslims which hit hard the Western so-called purified principled stance of protection of basic human rights.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt were among 37 countries that signed a letter to the UN Human Rights Council in 2019 praising China’s “contribution to the international human rights cause” with claims that China restored “safety and security” after facing “terrorism, separatism and extremism” in Xinjiang.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited China in 2019 and declared that China has the right to take anti-terrorism and de-extremism measures to safeguard national security.” And even OIC praised China for “providing care to its Muslim citizens.

Economically, Xinjiang has strategic importance. It is the biggest province of China by area, sharing its border with Pakistan the gateway of CPEC and Belt & Road land route.

Thus its peace and development is vital for the easy and smooth development of CPEC & BRI. Chinese government is making hectic efforts to lift people out of poverty.

In this regard, Chinese government has allocated US$70 billion dollars for the Xinjiang province in the Belt and Road Initiative projects. Hopefully it will transform the region completely benefiting the Uighur Muslims immensely.

Despite constant Western propaganda Chinese leadership is sincerely taking care of the people’s needs and President Xi’s visit to the region indicates that Xinxiang’s socio-economic development and political stability is one of the top priorities of the Chinese leadership.

It hopes that such Chinese investment in these areas and provinces will help businesses to flourish, providing excellent opportunities to the Muslims of the region to excel in education, vocational training and trade.

In several Western countries the so-called champions of equal right do not allow Muslim students to opt certain important science subjects but that is not the case in China where Uyghurs are the equal citizens of the state.

Being the citizens of China, the Uighur Muslims can as much benefit from these innovative technologies as other Chinese people.

Despite false Western propaganda of planned population reduction policies, the Uyghur population increased from 10.17 million to 12.71 million during (2010-2018).

It was much higher than 2 percent growth of Han population and 22 percent growth of other minority population, which is a reflection of full respect of all rights for Uyghurs.

Thus Western propaganda does not have any substance mere dark shadows of their own “conspiratorial brainstorming”.

The key economic indicators (2014-2019) indicate that economy of the region has actually developed steadily in terms of average annual GDP growth rate of 7.2 percent, annual 9.1 percent growth in residential per capita disposable income, increase of general public budget revenue from 128.33 billion Yuan to 157.76 billion Yuan and remarkable improvement in Xinxiang’s infrastructure.

The living standard of the people has also increased significantly as more than ten million people have moved to new homes, achievement of full coverage of compulsory education and medical insurance coverage for over 99 percent population.

Xinjiang has made decisive achievements in poverty alleviation with 3.09 million people lifted out of poverty, and all the 32 impoverished counties achieving the goal of poverty alleviation.

Provisions of basic human rights to all ethnic groups are fully protected and they are free to receive education, use ethnic languages and inherit their own traditional culture.

Xinjiang has more than 24,000 mosques which mean a mosque for every 530 Muslims in the region and the West media is showcasing “minaret demolishing” films to create divide and spoil Chinese ethnic diversity.

It seems that the US, UK Canada, and the West are still standing on the “ashes” of “unipolar world” and initiating all possible means to derail the economic prosperity of China the proponent of multi-polar world.

Unfortunately, ethnic divide has been one of the ancient tools of all the “imperialistic” forces in the past and Chinese “century’s old spirits” of humanity, services, submission and sacrifices have been “rays of hope” and “survival” for all the “struggling” people living around the globe.

Thus Western propaganda against Uighurs Muslim genocide does not have any substance but dark shadows of their own “guilt” and “shameful” hang-over of the past.

—The writer is Director, Geopolitics/Economics Member Board of Experts, CGSS.