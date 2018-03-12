Subsidy being given on selected cotton varieties

Lahore

Farmers of South Punjab cotton zone are being provided with subsidy worth million of rupees on selected varieties of cotton to achieve good yield of the crop.

Punjab Agriculture department spokesman said. He said that subsidy is being given under Kisan package, adding that under this scheme farmers of Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Vehari, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur will be given subsidy of Rs 700 on each bag of selected cotton varieties.

He further said that selected varieties include IUB-2013, FH-142, FH-Lalazaar and MNH-886, adding that to participate in the scheme last date to send SMS is March 15. Subsidy vouchers will be given in cotton bags in the month of April.—APP