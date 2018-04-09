Subsidiary vs Business

The Government of Pakistan supports the development of industrial sector by offering subsidiaries to the sector. For example; the Sugar, Textile and some other selected industries are getting zero tax on utilities and imports. The Sugar industry gets Rs. 5 Billion subsidiary each year only for export, while the Textile industry gets zero rated imports. It was recently reported that in Karachi around 200 fake textile importers have been found that have each imported more than Rs. 90 Million worth of textile in one year. Without paying taxes the fake companies have disappeared but such huge quantity of imports are probably utilized by the entire textile sector of Pakistan illegally, yet they ask for more subsidiaries each year.

These and countless other examples in the past have highlighted the ineffectiveness of providing unlimited subsidiaries to business sector. The whole point of subsidiaries is to help a sector develop with a little help into a contributing sector with no need for future subsidiaries. The Government should instead utilize the subsidiaries amount in generating business orders for the industrial sector. It should use the Sugar export subsidiary to buy sugar for distribution to poor families. It can use textile subsidiary to buy free school uniforms for children. Wheat stock can be used to produce nutritional biscuits that can be used for school children or poor patients.

By providing business to the industries, the government can get more benefit for its subsidiary amount as it provides work across an entire supply chain. Such sale promotes the entire economy. Embezzlement of physical stock is also difficult with current social media in Pakistan. The procured free food is also beneficial to the people of Pakistan. Such initiatives that create demand for food will benefit the agriculture sector, stop wastage of food and increase needed food processing industrial sector in Pakistan.

SHAHRYAR KHAN BASEER

Peshawar

