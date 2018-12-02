Submarines for Pak Navy

WHILST Pakistan and China relations are expanding in different fields, the phenomenal cooperation is also being seen in the maritime sector. With the help of Chinese friends, Pakistan Navy has expanded its fleet and capabilities with the induction of warships including patrol vessels and frigates over the last few years to effectively respond to any external or internal threat.

In another important development, Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Project Director Commodore M.Jahanzeb Ahsan at the IDEAS 2018, a four-day long event held at the Karachi Expo Centre said Pakistan in collaboration with China will manufacture eight submarines for its maritime force. The important aspect of this important project signed back in April 2015 is that four of the submarines of advanced version will be developed in China whilst the other four in Pakistan. As a result of Chinese cooperation, it is a matter of satisfaction that Pakistan is on the path of expanding the base of its ship building industry which needs to be further strengthened as it will not only help the country achieve self reliance in defence-related products but also exports its products to earn valuable foreign exchange. All this will definitely lead to creation of thousands of job opportunities for our youth but for this, efforts are also needed that a skilled work force is prepared keeping in view the demand of ship building industry. The plans to build more shipyards both at Gwadar and Port Qasim should also be given practical shape at the earliest as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project is offering immense opportunities to bolster the manufacturing sector. As regards the induction of the submarines is concerned, this project is important given the aggressive posture of our neighbour in the Indian Ocean. The induction of submarines will substantially enhance Pakistan Navy’s war fighting capabilities while effectively contributing towards maritime security operations in the region. Being the defenders of our waters and given the significance it has assumed ever since the launch of CPEC to protect sea lines of communication, we are sure that all necessary resources will be provided to Pakistan Navy to go ahead with its modernization plan.

Share on: WhatsApp