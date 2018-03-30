Submarine launched cruise missile test fired

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Pakistan Navy on Thursday successfully test fired submarine launched cruise missile Babur with a range of 450 kilometres, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Babur is capable of delivering different kinds of payloads and employs underwater controlled propulsion, advanced guidance and navigation features.

The missile was fired from an underwater dynamic platform, which successfully engaged its target with precise accuracy. The SLCM provides Pakistan credible second strike capability, augmenting the existing deterrence regime.

The development of such a weapon will provide Pakistan the capability to respond to provocative nuclear strategies and posture being pursued in the neighbourhood.

The landmark development is a step towards reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence through indigenisation and self-reliance.

The test was witnessed by director general Strategic Plans Division, Chairman National Engineering and Scientific Commission, Commander Naval Strategic Force Command. The President and Prime Minister of Pakistan have lauded all those involved in the effort.