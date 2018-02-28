Subhan a suspicious character: Punjab govt

Multan Metro Bus scandal

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan on Tuesday dubbed Faisal Subhan, director of Capital Construction and Engineering Ltd, a “suspicious character” in an interview to GeoNews’ programme Geo Pakistan.

Subhan, who is accused of involvement in corruption in the Multan Metro Bus Project (MMBP), recently went ‘missing’ after allegations surfaced that he had transferred money to the Punjab chief minister’s (CM) personal accounts.

According to media reports last year, Capital Construction and Engineering Ltd, a subcontractor of the MMBP, had been involved in laundering money along with Chinese company Jiangsu Yabaite Technology.

Allegations of corruption against CM Punjab had subsequently emerged.

However, Sharif had declared in a subsequent press conference that the company “did not exist” and told the media house to “fear God” before making such claims.

He had also vehemently denied any corruption charges against him.

The reports circulating at the time had suggested that case had been picked up by Chinese regulatory authorities after it detected unusual sums of money flowing into Jiangsu Yabaite Technology’s accounts. Allegedly, during the investigation, the Chinese company had claimed that it had received the money through Capital Construction and Engineering Ltd for the MMBP.

Since the case came into the limelight, however, opposition parties have been after the Punjab government and SECP to ‘reveal’ the details., Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and leader Fawad Chaudhry Monday had expressed concern for Subhan’s safety after he allegedly disappeared. Addressing the PTI chief’s statements, Malik said Tuesday that Imran has “hallucinations” that lead him to make such statements.

Malik claimed that Subhan had collaborated with a man named Aijaz Sheikh and created a fake company. He further accused Subhan of creating fake documents for Capital Construction and Engineering Ltd and declaring himself as the firm’s sole proprietor. Last year, Shahbaz Sharif himself had declared that the company did not exist, Malik said.