Subh-e-Nau panel wins IIUI OWA elections

Subh-e-Nau panel Monday successfully won the elections of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Officers’ Welfare Association (OWA) held here. The panel won all seven seats, while Syed Asif Kamal was declared the OWA president by securing 140 votes, a press release said.

Ayaz Ali won the seat for vice president male after securing 135 votes, while Nausheen Syed was declared vice president female.

Syed Naveed Ehtisham got 139 votes and secured the seat as general secretary. Syed Muhammad Bilal Shah with 122 votes and won the seat of joint secretary male, while Mariam Javed was declared vice president female.

Meanwhile Arslan Khursheed won his seat of finance secretary, Ausaf Chaudhary secured his seat as cultural secretary and Nauman Awan was elected as information secretary.—APP

