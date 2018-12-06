Sub-standard foodstuff

SENATE Standing Committee on Science and Technology has expressed serious reservations over use of sub-standard oil in preparation of food items besides adulteration of cooking oil and vegetable ghee. The Committee asked Establishment Division to prepare rules for the proposed Halal Food Authority on an urgent basis and submit within a week paving the way for its establishment.

One must appreciate the Senate Committee for focusing on an issue that is directly linked to the health of the citizens. Standing Committees go deeper into similar issues and sensitize the relevant government officials and agencies to take appropriate remedial action but unfortunately the National Assembly has not been able to set up these Committees. Anyhow, the issue of substandard edible oil and ghee has assumed serious dimensions as unethical practices of adulteration are going on despite warnings by relevant authorities. In mid-2017, Punjab Food Authority, in collaboration with Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), sampled 142 ghee, oil and banaspati products from 120 companies and found 26 of them ‘dangerous to health’ while 24 others did not meet required nutritional standards. Non-conforming brands were either to meet the criteria or should have been taken off the shelf but nothing has transpired since then. And this is about known brands and no one knows about so-called edible oil and ghee prepared by unscrupulous elements. There is also widespread adulteration of milk and milk products, tea, wheat flour and spices whereas substandard bottled water and spurious drugs are also being sold. PFA and Islamabad District Administration took action against producers and manufacturers of such products and inspected hotels as well but the campaign seems to have been put on the backburner in the face of multi-pronged pressure and intimidation. The Government needs to put its full weight behind these organizations for the sake of health of the citizens. Action against adulterators should not be limited just to publishing of laboratory results but they should be penalized as well.

