Sub-standard bottled water companies sealed

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has launched a crackdown on illegal water companies in Karachi.

On Saturday PSQCA team raided Gulshan e Maymar area and 6 plants sealed due to sub standards and illegal license their total stocks were seized on the spot.

Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority took action in line with the policy of the Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain.06 units of bottle drinking water (BDW) M/S Al- Syed Pure Drinking Water, (Al-syed brand), M/S. R.O water. (R.O brand), M/s. Dew Fresh Water (Dew fresh brand), Ms.Aqua fresh pure drinking water (Aqua fresh brand) Director General Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority Engineer Muhammad Khalid Siddiq said that our surveillance teams were striving to trace illegal manufacturers of drinking water and strict action would be taken against the companies if they were found preparing substandard water.