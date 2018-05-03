Sub-standard bottled drinking water company seized

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has launched a cracked down against illegal water companies / R.O. Plants in Karachi. PSQCA team raided Gulistan-e-Johar & Bakhtawar Goth, Karachi area and 04 (Four) R.O. plants seized due to sub-standard and without having Certification Marks License and there total stock were seized on the spot, these includes Yahya Water, R-90 Shop No.1 & 2 New Bakhtawar Goth, R.O. Plant Pk, Plot No.D-6 Bakhtawar Goth Near Johar Police Station, A21 Premium Drinking Water, Shop No.21 Decent Garden SB-01 Gulistan-e-Johar, Investor Pride, 312/6, Suaira Luxury Apartment Gulistan-e-Johar Block-12, Karachi.

The Director General, PSQCA Mr. Abdul Aleem Memon said that hour surveillance team were striving to trace illegal manufacturers of Bottled Drinking Water and Strict action would be taken against the companies if they were found preparing sub-standard water.