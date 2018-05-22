SUB standard bottled drinking water company seized

Staff Reporter

PSQCA team Raided on Bottled Drinking Water companies. The team seized the BDW unit M/s. “Aqua Fall Premium Drinking Water”, R-215, Block-20, Federal “B” Area, Karachi Producing illegal product. While M/s. “Pure Aqua“,ST-B-2, Block-19, Gulistan-e-Ali, Al-Noor More F.B Area, Karachi found non conformity (fail in test) against relevant Pakistan Standards Specification, which was tested in PCRWR Laboratories after joint open market sampling of PSQCA & PCRWR.

M/s. Aqua Fall was Involved in Illegal Manufacturing while M/s. Pure Aqua found Non-Conformance Against Relevant PSS, Therefore they were seized as per SRO 638(I)/2001 of Bottled Drinking Water & PSQCA Act-VI of 1996.