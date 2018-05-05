SU VC leaves for Turkey to sign MoU

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has left for Turkey to discuss academic exchanges and cooperation and to sign Memorandum of Understanding with Yildiz Technical University of Turkey.

According to an announcement by Registrar here on Friday, the Governor Sindh who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province has appointed Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Akhtar Hussain Moghal to look after the affairs of University of Sindh, Jamshoro during leave of Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

During his stay in Turkey, Dr. Burfat will hold a series of meetings with the vice chancellors of top universities and sign MoUs with three top varsities for joint future enterprises.

The Vice-Chancellor termed his visit the subsequent action significant in terms of promotion of mutual ties between the two countries and for promotion of research culture at the University of Sindh, Pakistan and Turkish universities.

“Our students are talented but the thing we need to do is to polish their talent by providing them—APP