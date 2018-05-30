SU teacher clinches best Pak-China Artist’s Award

Hyderabad

Eminent artist and teacher of the Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Nadir Ali Jamali clinched the best Pak-China Cultural Artist Award. The university spokesman informed here on Tuesday that Nadir Ali Jamali received the award from Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb at a ceremony held in Islamabad under auspices of Pakistan National Council of the Arts Islamabad.

The award winner Nadir Ali Jamali who met with the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat informed that he was among the delegates of eminent Pakistani and Chinese artists who visited different parts of Pakistan and China under Pak-China Cultural Caravan jointly arranged by the Federal Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Cultural heritage and Embassy of China in Pakistan.—APP