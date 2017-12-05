SU student ‘committed suicide after exploitation

Staff Reporter

According to a judicial probe report investigating the mysterious death of Sindh University (SU) student Naila Rind which was presented in court on Monday, the student allegedly committed suicide following exploitation and blackmail by the accused in the case after the two exchanged photos of an intimate nature.

Rind’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room in SU’s Marvi Hostel in Jamshoro on January 1, 2017. She was a final-year student of the Sindhi department.

Anis Khaskheli, a lecturer at a school in Jamshoro, was arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the victim’s cellphone records. He later received bail in the case.

The report, submitted in court Monday by the Hyderabad District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Bohio, recorded the statements of the investigation officer (IO) and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Tariq Walait, as well as the accused.

SSP Walait told the judge that on the basis of the evidence and statements in the report, the IO believes the compelling cause, or reason, behind Rind’s death was deception and blackmailing by the accused.