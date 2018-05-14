SU signs MoU with Turkey’s

Hyderabad

The University of Sindh wins yet another distinction as its Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat who is at present in Turkey to explore international academic and research collaborations, has signed a Memorundum of understanding (MoU) with Yilditz Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey.

This Memorandum of Understanding features inter-alia a mutual desire to promote institutional cooperation, seeking of reciprocal benefits from the programs operative at both Yilditz Technical University, Istanbul, Turkey and University of Sindh Pakistan, exchange of faculty and students for higher studies, conferences and symposia, exchange of academic and research information, development of video conference links, planning of joint exploration of national and international funding opportunities and institutes with each other’s help and cooperation.—APP