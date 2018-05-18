SU signs MoU with NVTTC

Hyderabad

The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday signed Memorandum of Understanding with National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) operative under the aegis of Prime Minister’s Youth Development Programme (PYDP). As per the signed document, NVTTC would provide through varsity’s Institute of Art and Design 100 SU students 6-month training in Fine Arts, Professional Photography and Textile Design.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Mohammad Burfat and Director General NVTTC Abdul Rahim Shaikh, representing their respective organizations signed the MoU, the university spokesman informed. The students who would be successfully completing the training courses would be awarded certificates and they would also be getting monthly stipend of rupees 3 thousand per month and a total of 18 thousand each during all six months of the training.

Whereas, the students who would be securing three top positions at regional, provincial and national levels would also be getting cash awards of rupees 25000, 20000, 15000 (regional level); 75000, 50000, 30000 (provincial level); 150000, 100000 and 75000 (national level); respectively and offer of internship incentive by NVTTC. The project in question comes as phase four and batch two of the series of such trainings.

Extending thanks to Director General NVTTC Abdul Rahim Shaikh, the Vice Chancellor said that university was one of the oldest, best and most reputed universities in Pakistan. His mission for SU youth was to provide them with best possible learning opportunities. Dr. Burfat observed that SU was like their benevolent mother, serving which filled them with fulfilling sense of contentment.—APP