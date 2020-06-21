SU organizes online PhD research seminar

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

Virtual events have fast begun becoming a new norm at University of Sindh Jamshoro that has not only secured 9th enviable rank across Pakistan in online readiness for teaching-learning practice, but has also left other sister universities behind in the launch of innovative concept of urban forest by establishing one at its premises.

These views were expressed on Sunday by the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address on the occasion of presentation of final PhD thesis defense seminar by Assistant Professor Faculty of Education Zohra Khatoon on the topic, ‘Students’ Learning Attitude towards Science’.