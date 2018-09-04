SU hosts reception in honour of Turkish varsity VC

Hyderabad

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that Turkey is one of the most trusted and long-standing friend of Pakistan and the Turkish people had always extended enormous affection and esteem to their Pakistani counterparts. The Selcuk University, Konya, Turkey has also been proud partner of the University of Sindh in terms of academic research and professional collaboration for the past two decades.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these views while addressing the reception hosted by the university in honor of Prof. Dr. Huseyin Kara, Vice Rector, Selcuk University, Konya, Turkey at Vice Chancellor’s House at the varsity premises on Monday. He asserted, “Selcuk University is one of the finest higher education institutions in the world with impressive international ranking and the University of Sindh enjoys sustained partnership with such excellent seat of higher learning in the global setting”.

The Vice Chancellor informed that several teachers and advanced level research students of the University of Sindh had earned doctoral degrees from various Turkish universities; and especially from Selcuk University, Konya. Prof. Dr. Kara while speaking on the occasion made a special mention of twenty year long cordial and mutually beneficial relations between SU and Selcuk University.

He said Turkey and Pakistan bore striking cultural, religious and historical similarities, adding that SU faculty and students should take maximum benefit of “Mauvelana Academic Exchange Programme of the Turkish Universities.—APP

