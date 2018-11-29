Style, glamour of fashion show in Isloo spellbound audience

Staff Reporter

A fashion show featuring glamor, style, elegance and dazzle by local models and local designers, followed by performance of the local singers enthralled the audience of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The event titled ‘ Attitude Fashion Show (AFS) Episode V showcased leading Islamabad based fashion brands as well as pret designers to an audience comprising both the international and local buyers, featuring their latest collection and seeking to forge local partnerships and franchise outlets in Pakistan.

The local models and local fashion designers participated in this event and shared their creations in the most Glamorous event ever in the history of Islamabad.

Deziner Room, Boutique & Studio for bridal and party wear by Adeel, SHS by Syed Husnaian Sherazi, Ambi’s collection by Amber, Zarsaya , IDX, men’s wear-Sana suiting were part of this show, whereas local models walk on the ramp on the eve of fashion show mesmerized the audience with their style and glamour.

Talking to media, the organizer of the show Amir Malik said, “Fashion events are a perfect way to showcase and promote textiles, casual and formal wear, leather, footwear, and other fashion-related products in local and international markets.”

These fashion events not only promote the countries’ finished products export, but strengthen the countries’ fashion related cottage industries, furthermore, this show will serve as a fashion and trade event that facilitates trade and garners exposure for our guests as well as highlighting our local talent,” Amir stated.

He said, The AFS is a combine noble thought of our new blood to make Islamabad as center of fashion vogue in Pakistan. In previous years Islamabad was way far behind then other cities when it comes to such couture gatherings.

“As capital of every country depicts its fashion drift, 3 Events Episode has tried to portray the softer image of Pakistan to world, by giving an open platform to different fields to work under one roof,” Amir remarked.

