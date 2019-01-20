Stunted child population

According to a WHO-UNICEF report published in 2017, Pakistan stands at 18% for “Early initiation of breastfeeding” and only 37.7% of mothers practice “exclusive breastfeeding for 6 months”. As a result the newborns face increased risks of morbidity and infections, attain heights that are much less than what they should and also face developmental impairment.

It is also true that malnutrition is not only confined to children but is also rampant among adults and affects women of reproductive age as well as men in their growth years.

The women suffer from anaemia, have iron deficiency and face decreased productivity because of multiple factors including poverty and food insecurity. Maternal malnutrition not only leads to increased risk of mortality among women but also contributes to small size of the baby during pregnancy. This, in turn, multiplies the risk of stunting in childhood. This can also cause long-term detrimental cognitive, motor and health impairments.

Despite Pakistan having a largely agrarian economy, many of its rural and urban people live below the poverty line. To improve nutrition intake of the people and reduce stunting in children, it is imperative to focus on other allied factors such as improving maternal nutrition and antenatal care.

The nutrition quality of adolescent girls and young mothers must be enhanced. Low literacy rates in the population are also to blame. Poor women face a lack of empowerment and have no part in decision-making. They also face early marriages, high fertility rates with a lack of birth spacing, and poor access to healthcare facilities. If these factors are taken care of, child and maternal malnutrition could be improved in Pakistani society.

AQAM-UD-DIN KHAN

Karachi

