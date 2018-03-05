Students’ Week at Air University

Students’ Week 2018 has concluded in a graceful ceremony here at Air University main campus Islamabad. Senior Dean of Air University, Dr. Zafar-ullah Koreshi was Chief Guest of the ceremony. The students’ week of the year was full of life with multiple events including sports, athletics, debate, poetry, singing, writing and many other competitions. Glorious cultural and Thespian nights were most popular events of students’ week.

The convener, Dr. Mozaffar Hussain, of sports week 2018 highly appreciated the efforts of students and faculty for making these events successful. The whole week was full of spirit, enjoyment and sheer hard work of every member of the university. The faculty and students worked in great harmony and made these days memorable.

This week has many life-long memories for the students who won in the competitions through their efforts and also for those who stood runner-up.—APP

