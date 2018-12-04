Students urged to play role in eradicating corruption

Staff Reporter

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in collaboration with Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) organized a seminar titled “Our faith, corruption free Pakistan”.

While addressing the seminar as Chief Guest, Mohammad Altaf Bawany, Director General, Awareness and Prevention, NAB urged the youth to play their role in eradicating corruption. The DG NAB also briefed the students regarding efforts of NAB to eliminate the menace of corruption. He said, in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) NAB has successfully addressed the youth to raise awareness and established character building societies in different universities.

Altaf Bawany highlighted the values of Islam and advised the students for promoting honesty and following the concepts of truthfulness to develop the fundamental traits of Muslim character, which is a strong defence against corruption. He said that it’s important for youth to acquaint and educate themselves with rules and regulations for taking an effective stand against corruption. The DG NAB also answered the questions of the students.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, Quaid-i-Azam University, appreciated the NAB’s performance and efforts to raise awareness. He assured his full support to achieve the goal of corruption free Pakistan.

Earlier, Prof. Dr. Sayed Wiqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences welcomed the NAB team at QAU. Dr. Nasrullah Mirza, Chairperson Department of Defence and Strategic Studies (DSS) also addressed the audience. Senior faculty members and large number of students attended the seminar.

Caption of the Picture:

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Vice Chancellor, QAU presenting souvenir to Mohammad Altaf Bawany, Director General, Awareness and Prevention.

