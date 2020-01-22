Students urged to play active role in eradication of corruption

Okara

Students being catalysts of change should play an active role in eradicating corruption from the society by reporting the misconducts and fraudulent activities through the mobile application of the Anti-Corruption Department. This was stated by Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sahiwal Mehar Shafqatullah Mushtaq while addressing a seminar on Anti-Corruption Awareness held at University of Okara.

Assistant Commissioner Renala Ms. Qudsia Naz, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Okara Ashfaq-Ur-Rehman Khan, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Okara Amir Sultan Khan and Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Okara Mian Nawab Hussain attended the event and appraised the students on certain initiatives of the Provincial Anti-Corruption Department.

The event was organized by the Director Student Affairs, Dr. Shoaib Saleem. The Additional Registrar General Jamil Asim and Resident Officer General Shahzad Ahmad were also present there. A large number of students and media persons attended the Seminar.—INP