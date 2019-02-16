Students urged to nurture personality to become leading citizen

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Founders’ Day was held at Pakistan Air Force College, Sargodha. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the occasion. In his address the chief guest said, the world is progressing in every field at a very fast pace. The time ahead will continue to pose formidable challenges before you, but a solid academic foundation and wholesome personality will enable you to face all odds with courage.

Thus, it is your responsibility to fully prepare yourselves to cope with these emerging challenges. I would urge that moral strength determines a person’s worth in challenging times. Develop your personality to a level that allow you to become a leader.

He further said that, remember, great leadership is built around personal example, flawless character, sound integrity, intellectual prowess, adherence to merit, a clear sense of right and wrong and compassion. You must build these traits to the highest degree, worthy of setting example to be emulated by others. He congratulated the parents on the success of their children and also commended the faculty members on their excellent job.

The chief guest gave away prizes to the winning houses and individuals. The Academic Colour for overall excellence in academics were received by Hamza Ahmad (Iqbal House), Waqas Ahmed (Munir House), M Ayyan (Younas House), Umar Khalid (Alauddin House) and Muhammad Ali (Alauddin House). Hamid Nawaz (Alauddin House) was declared the best athlete of the Year. Chigwell shield for sports was received by Alauddin House. General Service Training Cup for co-curricular activities was won by Alauddin House, while Chief of Air Staff trophy for academics was won by Munir House. Munir House lifted the coveted Quaid-e-Azam Shield for being overall Champion House of the Year. Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Qasim Masood Khan, Principal PAF College Sargodha presented the annual report.

The students of the college presented an impressive Gymnastics and Martial Art display and a well-synchronized P.T show. The College also put up an attractive Aero modeling Display in which young boys maneuvered radio-controlled aircraft models in the air.

