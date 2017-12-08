Students urged to seek knowledge to make Pakistan developed country

Chairman Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Zafar Abdullah Thursday said that students should seek knowledge to make Pakistan a developed country.

He was addressing national conference on Business Leadership & Management: Innovative Perspectives, organized here by the Faculty of Management Sciences of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), a press release said.

The inaugural session was also attended by the Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (Retd), Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, acting president Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI) Nasir Mirza,, former President RCCI Raja Amir Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Science Brig (r) Dr Maqsood ul Hassan, Deans, Directors, Heads of Departments, faculty members and large number of students.

He said “We as a whole and youth in particular must think for the nation not for their own. If we want to shine in the world we must have to think for Pakistan first.”

Raja Amir Iqbal in his address urged the business students to create jobs opportunities for themselves instead searching job.

He said that Pakistan had shortage of trained human resource adding “if we really want to progress we must have to produce skilled manpower.” He stressed the need of the academia-Industry linkage and said that RCCI had 15 MoUs with different universities of the region. —APP

