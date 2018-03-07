Students urged to nurture leadership skills

Staff Reporter

Speakers says students are the future leaders of our nation and emphasized on students development by training and through transferring the skills & knowledge one gained. They stressed students the need to train minds & nurture their leadership skills & habits to be a successful leader.

They expressed their thoughts while addressing on a motivational seminar on “”Train your Mind for Success and Become a Successful Leader” held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Tuesday. Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest. Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza, while addressing, stressed the need of positive attitude and said, “Learn from your past experiences by leashing behind all negativities to lead a successful life”.