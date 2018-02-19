students urged to focus on skills required by global citizens: Masood

International Conference on ‘Governance and Public Policy’

Rawalpindi

The second International Conference on ‘Governance and Public Policy’ concluded on Sunday in which delegates from USA, France, UK, Canada, Sweden, Malaysia, Philippines, Morocco, Bangladesh and Pakistan participated.

The closing ceremony of the conference took place at Fatima Jinnah Women University. President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, President, AJK said that “I have a strong bond with this university as I have taught here in 2002”. He stated that this is the most prestigious female education institution in Pakistan and could rightly be called the role model institution for the emerging female educational institutions.

He congratulated the International and National speakers for their participation in the conference. He advised the students to focus on the skills required by global citizens in today’s world. The global citizen must possess the skills such as ‘Best of Character’, ‘Competence’, ‘Commitment’, ‘Credibility’ and ‘Trustworthiness’.

He further informed about his government’s agenda in AJK which was world class education for the females.

He also invited Fatima Jinnah Women University’s faculty and students to come and visit the Women University in Bagh, AJK.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir informed the Chief Guest, Sardar Masood Khan about the contribution of this conference. She said that the outcome of this conference would facilitate the formulation of new strategies for understanding the contemporary challenges faced by the field of Governance and Public Policy.

She further stressed on the importance of joint efforts by all stakeholders, especially civil society, policy think tanks, academia and private sector for achieving the goal of an ideal Governance system. She also appreciated the efforts of the Dean, Law, Commerce and Administrative Sciences, Prof. Dr. Azra Yasmeen and Head of Public Administration Department, Dr. Shoaib Akhtar for organizing this conference.

The International Speaker, Prof. Dr. Amran Rasli from University of Technology, Malaysia and Prof. Dr. Micheal Hirsch from North America presented their thank you notes at the end.—APP