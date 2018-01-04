Students urge for values of civic responsibility, patriotism

Speech contest at OPF College

Staff Reporter

Students of the OPF Boys College during a speech contest urged civic responsibility as conscientious citizens of Pakistan and expressed their love for the country and Ideology of Pakistan. , Board of Governors, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, Barrister Amjad Malik was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

While appreciating the young speakers’ commitment to their country, he said after listening to their speeches he could surely say the future of Pakistan is in safe hands. About his organization’s endeavors and the government’s support, he said the federal government was making all out efforts for the welfare of the Pakistanis living and working abroad and sending back remittances in the form of foreign exchange and contributing massively to our economy.

A large number of parents, students and the officials of the OPF including DG Education Saifur Rehman, Director Education Muhammad Anwar, Additional Director Education Muhammad Nouman and teachers of the OPF Boys College attended the function.

The speech competition was arranged by the Overseas Pakistanis foundation (OPF) at the OPF Boys College to mark the International Migrants Day. Students from various schools of the federal capital participated in the event. The chief guest, Barrister Amjad Malik, said that the government is not only serious in solving the problems of the Pakistanis living overseas but also catering to the welfare of their families here in Pakistan.

He said that the Education Division of the OPF is just an example under which a sizeable number of schools and colleges are being run in order to cater to the educational needs of the children of Overseas Pakistanis. He advised the students to work hard and keep it in mind that their parents do all which is required to help them become a useful citizen of Pakistan.

Principal, OPF Boys College, Muhammad Siddique while addressing the function thanked the chairman BoG for sparing his precious time for the function. The principal highlighted the history and services being rendered by the OPF Boys College for the children of the overseas Pakistanis. The students delivered speeches and presented tableaus. The chief guest and the principal distributed among winners of the speech competition trophies and certificates.