Students to get waiver in tuition fee on research paper

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has announced that the bachelor-level students of Faculty of Life Sciences who will publish one research paper in impact factor journal will be given waiver in tuition fee while the students having 2 impact factor research papers will be given admission in MS and PhD programs without any fee. He was addressing the faculty members and students of Faculty of Life Sciences at Faisal Auditorium.

Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Prof Dr Firdous-e-Barin, Professor Dr Shahida Husnain, Prof Dr Waheed Akhter, Prof Dr AR Shakoori and senior faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the students, PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad announced that scholarships will also be provided to the students with impact factor research while a cash prize will be awarded to the student having highest impact factor research. Prof Niaz Ahmad urged the students to do research having positive impact on socio-economic development of the society.

He said that PU administration would provide all resources and funding to such research projects and would extend full support at all levels. He said that the administration was encouraging researchers and promoting research activities to improve international ranking of the university and contribute to socio-economic development of the country. He said that now the world was a global village and we needed to work very hard to compete at international level.

In her address, Prof Dr Firdous-e-Barin said that the Faculty of Life Sciences had got 3 patents registered, produced 432 research papers in impact factor journals out of which the impact factor of 413 research papers is higher than 200 and worked on 108 research projects in 2018.

She thanked PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad for extending all-out support to promote research culture in the university. She said that the announcements of the vice chancellor would encourage students to do research in their fields.

