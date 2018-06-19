Students to display research-based work at AIOU

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold soon a National Graduate Conference to provide a platform to the young researchers to promote their research-based work that helps the society to solve socio-economic issues.

This is the part of the University’s regular activities to promote creativity and innovations in the academic pursuits.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui has decided that the conference will be a regular feature to promote research culture in the country.

The graduate forum provides an opportunity for the graduate students (Masters and above) to share their research work that has already been finalized or is in process. The participation in the conference will be open for the students other than the AIOU

It is the second such event that will enable the graduates to develop their research works into publishable literature.—INP

