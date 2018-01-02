Students to take admission in recognized medical colleges: PMDC

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Monday advised parents and students to get admission only in council’s recognized medical and dental colleges.

According to an official of PMDC, if any student took admission in any unrecognized medical or dental institution that student would not be registered with PMDC and the council would not take any responsibility for any adverse action on their career.

He said all such students could check the list of registered and authorized medical and dental colleges from the PMDC website.

He said no medical or dental institution was allowed to train students which were not registered with the PMDC or whose admissions had been stopped by the council.

He said all the institutions which were advertising admissions of medical and dental college must follow the seat allocation prescribed by the council and strict action would be taken against them in case of any violation of the PMDC rules and regulations.

He said passed out medical dental graduates without having students registration with the PMDC would not be registered as medical and dental practitioners.

He said if any person had a problem regarding admissions of medical dental colleges, he or she might contact for complaints or grievance to the PMDC President or PMDC council members on the helpline and email address; [email protected]

He said the list of medical and dental college whose admissions had been banned and the colleges which were under litigation, were also available on PMDC website along with details.—APP

Related