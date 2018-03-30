Students should focus on education to contribute in socio-economic development: PM

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi highlighting the importance of education has emphasized upon the students to whole-heartedly devote themselves towards acquiring latest skills and education so that they could contribute towards socio-economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister stated this while speaking to the students from Government Boys College and Government Women College Murree who called on him here on Thursday.

The interaction was a part of the initiative to invite students from various public and private education institutes to the Prime Minister’s office and brief them about working of the highest offices

Premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spent some time with the students and answered their questions on various topics including the efforts of the government to promote education, role of federal and provincial governments in education sector after 18th amendment.

The students also highlighted various issues related to their college and their studies.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the government to take every possible measure for promotion of education and addressing issues related to education sector.

Orignally published by INP