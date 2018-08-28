Students share experience of visiting top US schools, be part of classrooms

Zubair Qureshi

United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP), in collaboration with Educational Programme has recently taken forty-six Pakistani high school students and thirteen counselors to the US on a summer tour from June 18 to Aug 5, 2018 to give them a taste of American higher education through a series of short classes and workshops.

Talking to Pakistan Observer, an official of the programme said, Career Pathways was a three-week summer programme offering multidisciplinary summer classes to high school students at a range of different US colleges and universities.

Concurrently, she said, high school counselors are offered professional development programs related to counseling and admissions practices in the United States.

Participants in Career Pathways choose to explore the American Midwest or the East Coast as parallel tours saw twenty-four students and seven counselors visited ten HEIs across four states (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Iowa) from June 18 to July 8 in the Midwest while twenty-one students and six counselors visited fifteen HEIs through another four states (New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Connecticut) from July 15 to August 5 on the East Coast.

“This tour was more than I expected,” said Muhammad Azmat Fareed from the American Foundation School for A-level Studies (TAFSAL) who participated in the Midwest programme. “We experienced life as a student in the US, learned about American culture and their way of doing things.”“Wemet a lot of people in the admission departments at different universities, got first-hand information, andwill stay in touch with them for sure,” Azmat said.

