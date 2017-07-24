Students poisoned by colleagues

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Five students of a ‘madrassah’ were poisoned by their two colleagues in Sialkot, the police said on Sunday. It is told further that Husnain and Ehtsham ul Haq, two students of Madrassah Abdul Hakeem, near Alam Chowk under the limits of the Hajipura police station, had stolen 80000 rupees from the bag of Shehzad, a guest from Faisalabad. Both the accused students later tried to give 10000 rupees to Shehroz, another student who was aware of the crime, for remaining silent but he refused.

The accused boys then, mixed some poisonous pills in the food prepared for the students of madrassah, in order to get away with their crime.