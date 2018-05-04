Students play key role in promoting relations: Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Korean Language speech contest was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on Thursday. The Ambassador Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-kyu was the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion Kwak Sung-kyu said that Korean Language department at NUML is playing pivotal role in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea.

He said that Korean government is committed to encourage the young students learning Korean language and students must study harder than before to get maximum outcome.

He was of the view that students play key role in promoting and strengthening bilateral relations between two nations.

He appreciated all the participants and distributed cash prizes and certificates among position holders.

Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim in his address highlighted the importance of Korean language & cultural and said that Koreans are committed and hardworking people and we must learn from them to make our country more prosperous.